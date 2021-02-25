PUBG Mobile Lite has become a global phenomenon incubating its own gaming ecosystem. The Korean version of PUBG Mobile, popularly known as PUBG Mobile KR, is just as popular and thriving in the market.

While the gameplay of both titles is similar, a few differences stand out. This article dives into the five variations between PUBG Mobile KR and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile KR vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 differences between the games in 2021

1. Versions

While PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile KR is the regional version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile KR has the same gameplay and device requirements as the global version of PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is compatible with low-end devices and requires less space in comparison.

2. Number of players and time

A total of 60 players can enjoy a battle-royale match in PUBG Mobile Lite. In PUBG Mobile KR, 100 players land on a hostile island and fight for their survival.

Obviously, the battle-royale matches in PUBG Mobile KR last longer compared to the ones in the lighter version. The matches in PUBG Mobile Lite last for around 15 minutes, depending on survival strategies.

3. Rewards

PUBG Mobile KR has its own log-in reward. These are called Donkatsu Medal. Players can use these medals to open crates and acquire various skins.

PUBG Mobile Lite does not have any medal of this sort. It offers coupons and BP coins which can be redeemed later.

4. Number of maps

While PUBG Mobile KR offers five maps to its players, PUBG Mobile Lite offers only two.

PUBG Mobile KR:

Erangel

Sanhok

Vikendi

Miramar

Livik

PUBG Mobile Lite

Varenga

Golden Woods

5. Graphics

Obviously, the graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite are not as great compared to the Korean version of the game. Since PUBG Mobile KR is similar to the global version, the game is brighter and more detailed when it comes to device requirements.