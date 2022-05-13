PUBG Mobile latest 2.0 update download link for all Android devices (2022)

With the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update, the battle royale game now offers an even better experience for fans and players. The latest version includes the official release of the Livik map with various new elements, shotgun adjustments, a themed game mode, and more.

The update has been rolled out completely. Most users have already downloaded the latest version from the store. The remaining individuals are expected to follow soon as gamers on separate versions cannot queue together.

Krafton has eliminated the need to search the internet for the APK and OBB files by providing the file on their website. Players may immediately access it to download the compact or standard APK and install it to enjoy the most recent version.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the country are advised not to play this battle royale title. They may play BGMI, the localized variant of the popular game.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 2.0 version using the APK file

Users may outline the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile through the APK file:

Step 1: They should access the official PUBG Mobile website. They can access it through this link.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, gamers must select the preferred APK – Regular or Compact. The file sizes are as follows:

Regular APK: 1.02 GB

Compact APK: 634 MB

Players can select any one of the two options (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Before playing the game, they need to download additional resources while using the Compact version. Therefore, before continuing the download, users need to ensure that they have enough free space accessible on the device.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, they can toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" option if this has not been done previously.

Step 4: Next, gamers can navigate through their device to install the APK file.

Suppose users face a parsing error during the installation of the PUBG Mobile 2.0 APK. In that case, they can re-download the file from the official webpage and follow the steps again, as this is likely due to an incomplete APK.

Those who use the standard APK will be able to play the most recent version almost instantly. However, gamers using the compact version will be required to download an extra resource pack before gaining access to the game.

Users are advised not to download or install the APK through other third-party APKs and OBBs as they might contain viruses that will cause harm to the device. Additionally, they may even be banned in case of abnormal files.

