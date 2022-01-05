PUBG Mobile latest beta version 1.8 APK download link for Android smartphones

In the years since PUBG Mobile was initially released, there have been numerous updates, transforming it into the game it is today. The launch of new versions is pretty exciting for the community as they bring tons of changes and fresh enjoyable content to the title.

Prior to the release of an iteration, developers typically make a beta version available, allowing users to test out upcoming features and more. The PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta was released in December, ahead of the 1.8 update, which is all set to be released in mid-January.

To download the same, individuals will need to use the APK file. Here’s a guide for interested players.

Steps on downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta using APK file

The page from which players need to download the beta APK (Image via PUBG Mobile)

For 32-bit and 64-bit devices, the developer has provided two separate APK files to the players. They can be accessed through the links provided below:

32-bit APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta: Click here

62-bit APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta: Click here

Gamers can follow these steps to complete the installation procedure:

Step 1: Individuals should download the required APK file on their device using the links stated above.

Step 2: After the download, they can install it upon enabling the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting.

Note: The 32-bit and 64-bit APK files for PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta are each 620 MB and 704 MB in size. Gamers must make sure they have sufficient space before starting with the download.

Step 3: Once that process is done, the PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta app can be started. Subsequently, gamers will be asked to download either of the two available resource packs: Low Spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Entering this code is a must for players to gain access into the test server (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: Finally, they can sign in by selecting the ‘Guest’ option. A pop-up will appear asking them to enter the Invitation Code, which they must do to access the beta.

Also Read Article Continues below

The code can be acquired from the global version of PUBG Mobile.

Edited by Danyal Arabi