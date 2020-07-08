PUBG Mobile latest OBB EV files for Android: Download Link

The use of OBB EV files is one of the most popular methods to install PUBG Mobile.

Here are the steps you can use to install the new PUBG Mobile update via OBB EV files.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world at the moment. The active player base of the game has grown enormously and it has also won several awards for its achievements in the industry including the Golden Joystick Award.

On July 7, Tencent Games released a new update for PUBG Mobile, which brought about several new changes to the game. One of the most-anticipated additions to the game was the introduction of the new Livik map.

There are several methods through which players can install the new PUBG Mobile update. Installing the game via OBB EV files is one of the more prominent ways to get the update. Sometimes, when players encounter an error while installing the necessary files from Google Playstore, many of them use the OBB method as an alternative.

Here is a complete guide on how to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile OBB EV files.

How to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile OBB EV files

Download link: https://bit.ly/2AyXSLt

Here are the steps to install the OBB EV files of PUBG Mobile:

Download the files from the above link and go to your file manager. Install the PUBG Mobile APK file in your device. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety. Then go to Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android/OBB folder. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the phone directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and log in to your account.

Advertisement

The file size is around 2 GB so make sure your device has enough storage space to accommodate the files.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update for Android: APK download link