PUBG Mobile latest redeem code to get free 1 Cannon Popularity
- May 2020 latest redeem codes to get free 1 Cannon Popularity in PUBG Mobile.
- These unique codes can be claimed at the official PUBG Mobile Redeem Center.
PUBG Mobile has a variety of gun skins, vehicle skins, outfits and other exclusive in-game items. One of the novelties is that every player can be gifted an item by friends or can be bought via the store. Now, it can cost a lot of UC which is quite expensive and every player cannot spend it.
In such case, Redeem Codes play a significant role here as they will offer you free in-game items for a permanent time period. PUBG Mobile has revealed a new redeem code which can gift you one cannon popularity for free.
PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Code
Redeem Code for free 1 Cannon Popularity: BBKRZBZBF9
Here are the steps to follow to redeem free PUBG Mobile free popularity code:
#1 Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem centre website
#2 Enter character ID and redeem code
#3 Fill the captcha and verify the details
#4 Open PUBG Mobile Mail section after final submission
#5 Check your mail to collect your reward
The above mentioned redeem code has been tested once and is working fine. Make sure to redeem it as soon as possible as it will expire soon.
If it is showing invalid in your case, then you would have to wait for a few days until PUBG Mobile reveals another code for the game. Meanwhile, you can also try out a bunch of other redeem codes that are listed on Sportskeeda.
Also Read: PUBG Mobile - Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup Finals Day 2 results and overall standings