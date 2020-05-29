PUBG Mobile latest redeem code to get free 1 Cannon Popularity

PUBG Mobile free popularity redeem code (Image Credits: Tech Tube)

PUBG Mobile has a variety of gun skins, vehicle skins, outfits and other exclusive in-game items. One of the novelties is that every player can be gifted an item by friends or can be bought via the store. Now, it can cost a lot of UC which is quite expensive and every player cannot spend it.

In such case, Redeem Codes play a significant role here as they will offer you free in-game items for a permanent time period. PUBG Mobile has revealed a new redeem code which can gift you one cannon popularity for free.

PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Code

Redeem Code for free 1 Cannon Popularity: BBKRZBZBF9

Here are the steps to follow to redeem free PUBG Mobile free popularity code:

#1 Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem centre website

PUBG Mobile Redemption Center (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#2 Enter character ID and redeem code

Fill the redeem code in the redemption center (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#3 Fill the captcha and verify the details

Details Verification (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#4 Open PUBG Mobile Mail section after final submission

Mail Section in PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile 1000 Popularity Redeem Code (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#5 Check your mail to collect your reward

The above mentioned redeem code has been tested once and is working fine. Make sure to redeem it as soon as possible as it will expire soon.

If it is showing invalid in your case, then you would have to wait for a few days until PUBG Mobile reveals another code for the game. Meanwhile, you can also try out a bunch of other redeem codes that are listed on Sportskeeda.

