PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and other games' national team for Asian Games 2022 to be finalized by April

For the first time in history, The Asian Games are set to have esports as part of their medal tally in 2022. This marks the introduction of esports as a major event, which is a massive step towards the growth of this field.

Thus, various nations within Asia will be sending their national teams for games like PUBG Mobile and League of Legends to bring home the prestigious medals. A recent confirmation has arrived that the national teams for all those games will be finalized by the month of April.

Fans of the showcased titles can rest assured that they will get to see some of their favorites from each game participating within this tournament. This is a massive opportunity that no team is going to take it lightly.

All details regarding the esports event that is going to be a part of Asian Games 2022

The games that are going to be considered as part of the esports event are Arena of Valor, DOTA 2, Dream Three Kingdoms, EA Sports FIFA, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile and Street Fighter V.

Every nation that is going to participate in the tournament will send a national team for all these games. The teams will be selected through competition in the form of national qualifiers.

The initial campaign was launched back in November 2021. However, the final entry date officially lapsed on January 14, 2022. Now, all that is left is to conduct national tournaments and select the players for the final team.

This entire process will be done between the months of February and April. Then between April and July, the seedings of the teams will be decided for the finals that will be held on September 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

Full timeline for the esports event in Asian Games 2022 (Image via AESF)

This is an elaborate process and it is clear that the Asian Games committee as well as the Olympic Committee is taking esports very seriously. Overall, it is a massive opportunity through which esports will finally get the spotlight in front of the masses.

Despite the progress made in the last decade, esports still isn't considered a "real sport" by many. The official inclusion of esports in the Asian Games for 2022 is a huge step in the right direction which can hopefully pave the way to even bigger stages such as the Olympic Games.

Edited by Danyal Arabi