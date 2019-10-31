PUBG Mobile: Leaks suggest new map, emotes, avatars & more in Royale Pass Season 10

PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 10 might roll out a new TDM Map, vehicle, voice and avatar

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is about to conclude Royale Pass Season 9 and take Season 10 live in the forthcoming week. Leaks sourced out of the beta version hint that PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 10 will bring along a host changes including a new vehicle called Zima the new voice named Sara, a bunch of new avatars alongside new gun skins and costume bundles.

The new vehicle, voice, emotes and avatars in PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 10

Leaks sourced from the beta version of PUBG Mobile also suggest that Royale Pass Season 10 will bring along three new emotes: Molten Fury, Armoured Hunter and the Bodybuilder emote. A new vehicle named Zima is also expected to be released along with Sara, the new voice system. While Zima looks like an optimized version of UAZ coulred in ochre and white, the new voice system will be out with a host of commands. The beta also suggests the arrival of the Falcon Avatar, Roaring Magma Avatar and the standard Royale Pass Season 10 Avatar.

New Vehicle Zima to bereleased into PUBG Mobile (Image: Mr. Ghost Gaing, YouTube)

Ruins: The new TDM Map in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's new TDM Map Ruins has been leaked and will roll out

PUBG Mobile's beta version has been hosting the new Team Death Match (TDM) map since September, 2019. A TDM is an Evoground gaming mode in PUBG Mobile wherein players compete 4v4 in an enclosed map with endless respawning and a limitless supply of weapons.

Ruins, the new TDM map, is set in an antique temple-themed ruins with four significant buildings. The bases of opposing teams will be parted by these building and passages that run in between. The map will have various guns including Scar-L, Vector, Micro UZI and M416 amongst many alongside a host of other attachments. Ruins visibly seem to be bigger than the Warehouse map and might offer a gripping gameplay

The new TDM Map was initially expected to roll out with the 0.15.0 update. However, PUBG Mobile mentioned that the map was still being tuned and would be released later. With Season 10 around the corner, one could predict that the map will be taken live as specified earlier.

Payload mode will be released during Update 0.15.0. The new TDM map is undergoing tuning, and will be released in a future Update. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 16, 2019

