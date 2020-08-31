PUBG Mobile: Levinho's controls, setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has opened a wide range of avenues for some of the gamers to explore. Many Youtubers have garnered a massive fan following by uploading gameplay videos and doing Livestreams on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Several of them are now making a living out of it.

Levinho's real name is Brahim, and he resides in Sweden. He is 21-years-old and streams PUBG Mobile on YouTube. Levinho is a four-finger claw player and uses a gyroscope to aim and shoot the enemies.

He has over 8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Levinho usually uploads content related to solo vs. squad clutches. He also has 1.1 million followers on his Instagram account, where he posts images and some short gameplay clips.

In this article, we discuss Levinho's controls, setup, and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

Levinho's control setup in PUBG Mobile:

Levinho is a four-finger claw player and plays on an iPhone XS Max. He uses the 'always-on' gyro settings to move his crosshair and knock down enemies.

Levinho's PUBG Mobile setup looks like this:

Levinho's control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Here are Levinho's PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 198%

Camera (free look): 132%

1st person camera (free look): 300%

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 17%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 8%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 20%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 12%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 150%

4x scope: 135%

6x scope: 57%

8x scope: 55%

