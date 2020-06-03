PUBG Mobile: List of upcoming events in June 2020

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's regular updates and events attract more and more players to it. The new events and patch updates make the game more exciting and enjoyable. This is the main reason why PUBG Mobile is always at the top when one talks about mobile games.

Most recently, Tencent Games revealed a complete list of events which are coming up in PUBG Mobile in future updates. On 31 May, officials posted on the PUBG Mobile Instagram handle, where the staff team teased a creative map.

PUBG Mobile upcoming events details

As we can see in the above post, PUBG Mobile revealed a total of 10 forthcoming events starting in June 2020. Here's the complete list of it along with full details of each event: