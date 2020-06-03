PUBG Mobile: List of upcoming events in June 2020
PUBG Mobile's regular updates and events attract more and more players to it. The new events and patch updates make the game more exciting and enjoyable. This is the main reason why PUBG Mobile is always at the top when one talks about mobile games.
Most recently, Tencent Games revealed a complete list of events which are coming up in PUBG Mobile in future updates. On 31 May, officials posted on the PUBG Mobile Instagram handle, where the staff team teased a creative map.
PUBG Mobile upcoming events details
As we can see in the above post, PUBG Mobile revealed a total of 10 forthcoming events starting in June 2020. Here's the complete list of it along with full details of each event:
Event 1: BP Spender (Expired)
- Event 2: Team Up (Expired)
- Event 3: Login (25 May to 3 June) – Players are only required to complete log-in missions for a chance to win exciting rewards. Each day user will get new exciting rewards out of which certain items can be kept permanently
- Event 4: 1-UC Treasure Raid (29 May to 19 June) – In this event, you will have to spend 1 UC to participate in it. Players will have to purchase the Treasure Voucher to participate in the Treasure Raid for specific items and these vouchers can be bought multiple times. Once all Treasure Vouchers of an item are sold out, a random player who has purchased the Treasure Vouchers of this item will be selected to win the rewards.
- Event 5: Jungle Adventure (1 June to 14 June) – This event is still underway in the game and the players can play this new mode under the classic Sanhok map selection. In this mode, developers have added three new features i.e. Totems, Hot air balloons and Jungle food.
- Event 6: Online Rewards – The event will go live on 4 June and will remain in the game till 11 June, 2020. In this event, players have to spend enough time in the game to collect various rewards. The list of rewards includes Corn suit, Jungle M416 skin and much more.
- Event 7: Lucky Egg (12 June to 23 June) – In this event players will have 3 missions to complete each day in order to win Lucky Hammers to smash eggs. In fact, players can also spin a wheel costing 30 UC in which they can win rare rewards. If one completes all the missions in a day they will be rewarded with an additional item.
- Event 8: Road Trip (12 June to 25 June) – A complete squad can participate in this event together where players have to kill 5 enemies in a classic match. After completing the objective, players will earn diesel which can be used to advance the vehicle.
- Event 9: Daily Deal Pack (17 June to 1 July) – During this event, players can purchase Daily Packs which contain Classic Coupon Scrap x1, Crate Coupon Scrap x1, and Event Scrap x1. Players can redeem these scraps for corresponding Rainforest-themed outfit rewards on the Main Event Page.
- Event 10: Sanhok Relic Hunt (24 June to 6 July) – it's the last event revealed so far by PUBG Mobile. Players must complete Daily Missions to obtain Mysterious Feathers. Besides, Treasure Maps can be obtained from random places in matches. Players can grab these rewards during this event; Jungle Warrior" Title (30d), Sand Dune - SCAR-L (3d), Casual Stroll Set (5d), and Killer Whale Parachute (3d).
