PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update major leaks; new Flare gun, FPP mode, Desert Map and more

PUBG Mobile Lite the toned-down version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile is very close to receiving its upcoming 0.16.0 update. From the past few days, a lot of leaks have surfaced, which asserts about the new additions arriving in Season 9 Winner Pass. Apart from this, some data miners have also uncovered a lot of new leaks that are expected to appear in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update. Here are some of the major leaks that might come in forthcoming patch.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update leaks

Flare Gun

Since the release of PUBG Mobile Lite, Flare Gun was the highly requested feature by its players. Prioritizing the feedback, the developers are going to add the flare gun in the next update. Also, a gameplay featuring the Flare gun has also been leaked. Players might be able to test the Flare Gun in upcoming beta patch.

FPP Mode in TDM

One of the most anticipated modes, First-Person-Perspective, is finally coming to the Warehouse map of the game.TDM was added into the game in the last update, but at that time, there was no option available to shift in the FPP view. In the 0.16.0 update, players can switch to FPP mode by navigating into the game settings.

Desert Map

PUBG Mobile Lite has only Erangel map as of now. According to a very recent leak, a new desert map can be added to the game soon. It all speculation at this point but with the release of the new map Karakin in PUBG PC, there is a possibility it's coming to PUBG Mobile Lite.