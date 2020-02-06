PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update major leaks: Night mode, new lobby, room card and more

PUBG Mobile Lite

The much-awaited 0.16.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite will take a while to arrive in the game. Well, most of the leaks regarding this new update are already listed on Sportskeeda, but there are some new features that will arrive soon in the forthcoming patch.

Whenever a new update hits the store, the developers always release a beta version of the same, which gathers all the feedback from its users. Since the release of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.15.5 version, the developers haven't confirmed its next beta update.

Yet, according to some data miners, the beta update is expected to release between 18 February to 23 February.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update leaks

New Lobby

The upcoming 0.16.0 version will bring a new lobby interface into the game, which will represent the snowy theme. However, the appearance of this lobby was already released in the standard version of PUBG Mobile in the recent winter update. This new theme will also feature a UAZ.

Winter Lobby

New Logo

After the release of a new update, players can also see a brand new logo of the game. Earlier, the officials were using a blue frame around the icon of the game, but in the approaching update, it will bring a new male character followed by an orange border in the logo.

Room Card

Since the official release of the game, there was no feature available to create a custom server. The leaks also suggest that the developers were going to introduce room cards in the game through which users can create a private room to play with their friends. Furthermore, the room cards can be purchased from the shop section after the latest update.

Besides this, data miners have also revealed a bunch of other additions like Night Mode, Country Flag, Companion, and more, which is also expected to include in the latest update. Though, an official confirmation is still pending as for all this information.