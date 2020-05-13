PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update for Android: OBB Download Link

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update OBB download

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest update 0.17.0 has been released worldwide and the update is also now available on the Google Play Store.

Ranging from new maps to new game modes, the developers have made several modifications through the recent PUBG Mobile update. The 0.17.0 update has brought in exciting inclusions such as the Falcon, Payload mode, BRDM-2 and much more in the game.

As the update has officially gone live, it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Sportskeeda already has a dedicated guide for those who are facing issues while downloading the update from the Google Play Store.

In this article, we take a look at yet another way to install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update, which is by downloading the OBB file.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 OBB file 2020?

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 OBB Download Link: https://bit.ly/2AozNal

The following steps need to be followed for the download and installation of PUBG Mobile OBB 2020:

Download the OBB file of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.17.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder "com.tencent.iglite" in Android/OBB. Once done, copy and then paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

The size of PUBG Mobile Lite OBB file is around 542 MB for Android. Therefore, make sure to check if your device has enough storage space before you download the update.

In case the downloaded file shows the error "There was a problem parsing the package", then re-download OBB file and install it again. The time it takes to update PUBG Mobile depends on the speed of your internet connection, but on an average, it can be expected to take around 30 minutes.