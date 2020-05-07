Why is PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update not showing on Google Playstore?

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update

PUBG Mobile has finally got its 0.18.0 update and the size of the latest update is around 1.97GB for Android and 2.2GB for iOS. However, a lot of players have been reporting that the latest update of PUBG Mobile is not showing on Google Playstore or that there is no option appearing to update the game.

Why is PUBG update not showing on Google Playstore?

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been pushed out by the officials on the Google Playstore and the Apple Store but there are a lot of players who haven't received the update yet. If you are one of them, you need not panic about it.

The update arrived on the global servers in the early hours of 7th May. Due to heavy loads on the server, the update is being delivered to every region at a slower rate. This is the main reason why the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is not showing on the Google Playstore.

The players can download the latest update after a little while when the update will be available for their respective regions. In all likelihood, PUBG Mobile will deliver the 0.18.0 update to all the players till 5:00 PM IST. Thus, you only need to wait for a few hours for the new update and not panic about the same.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok (Available Soon)

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes (Available Soon)

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (Available May 13th)

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience (Available Soon)

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills.

