PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta update for Android: APK Download Link

Selected players can download the 0.18.0 beta update from Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update requires around 1 GB of free storage in android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta Update (Image Credits: REBLOGTECH)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta version has been released officially by the developers. Registered players can download and test the same to enjoy the latest features. With the arrival of 0.18.0 version, the game has received a new 1st Anniversary Lobby, new character, popularity feature, and a bunch of other latest additions.

Selected players can download the beta update from Google Play Store. Other users can install the update on any Android smartphone by following the below-listed steps:

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta version APK download

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta APK: https://bit.ly/3eypWxU

PUBG Mobile Li0.18.0 Beta Download Link (Image Credits: Guru Ghantal)

Open the File Manager on your phone and navigate to download folder. Click on downloaded file com.tencent.iglitece_0.18.1_13552_MinAPI18_(arm64-v8a,armeabi-v7a)(nodpi)_apklinker.com.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Now, wait for the file to get installed on your phone. It may take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone performance and internet speed. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile Lite beta app and sign in using the guest account. Congratulations! You have now become an early beta tester of 0.18.0 version.

Currently, the servers of the game are closed and will be opened soon. Before installing the beta update, make sure to check that your device has at least 1GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error, "There was a problem parsing the package," then consider re-downloading the APK file and installing it again.

The developers have advised the players to report any bugs and glitches they may face during the game-play. One can report these bugs and glitches via the report button that appears on the screen after the end of a match.

