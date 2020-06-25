PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta update size and requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta update requires around 1 GB of free storage in Android devices.

Here are the requirements for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta update

PUBG Mobile lite 0.18.0 BETA (Picture Courtesy: wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile may be one of the most popular battle royale games in India but its lighter version PUBG Mobile Lite is not far behind in terms of demand.

The game has attracted a large number of players due to its ability to function on low-end devices and has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite developers have managed to maintain a sustainable user base by constantly bringing new updates to ensure that its players are always entertained.

The beta version of 0.18.0 has officially been released and players can now try out various new features before they are added to PUBG Mobile Lite. The new additions include a new 1st Anniversary Lobby, new character and popularity feature, among many other idiosyncrasies.

Requirements and size of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta

The download size of the update is 588 MB. It is, therefore, recommended that players free up around 1 GB of space in their device.

Device requirements:

RAM: The official RAM requirement is 1 GB but it is better to have more space for smooth functioning.

Android: 4.0.3 and up

Storage: 1 GB

How to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta

Many players are excited to download the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite. However, only selected players can download the beta version of the game from Google Play Store. Other users can install the update on any Android smartphone by following the steps in this article.

If the downloaded file shows an error with the message: "There was a problem parsing the package", consider re-downloading the APK file and installing it again.