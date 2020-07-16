PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Leaks: Cable Car, Secret Cave and MVP Showcase feature 

PUBG Mobile Lite is continuously receiving new updates and adapting the new features from its parent game, PUBG Mobile. Undoubtedly, the players are quite excited for the upcoming 0.18.0 update with only few days left before the latest PUBG Lite update will goes live.

For those who don't know, developers are currently hosting the beta testing phase for the upcoming 0.18.0 update, in which players can experience the new features. While testing the latest beta update, many players spotted various changes that will be released soon as a part of 0.18.0 update.

As for now, the release date of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update has not been announced yet, but the leaks suggest that the same will be released on July 25. PUBG Mobile Lite will also complete a year of it's release to celebrate its one year anniversary.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update leaks and features

#1 Cable Car

Rope or Cable car in PUBG Mobile Lite Secret Cave in PUBG Lite

As mentioned earlier, developers have something special to amaze their fans upon the release of 0.18.0 update. Regarding it, players will see a new Cable Car in the game, which can carry up to 4 players at a time. It's much similar to the car we see in hilly areas, used to travel between huge mountains.

In the game, players can visit the Factory location in the Verenga map to access the Rope Car or Cable car. To take a ride in it, go near the cable car and hit the celebrate button. Moreover, the button itself is depicting the celebration of this exclusive occasion. This feature will only remain for a limited time in PUBG Mobile Lite. Thus players are advised not to miss this golden opportunity.

#2 Secret Cave – New Location

Exploring new locations and places on the map is a pretty interesting stint in the game. Regarding it, a new Secret Cave has also been added on the map, which is situated at the mountain's peak. Even, one can easily locate this new secret cave on the map.

Players will just have to locate the cable car which will take you to the location. Such a cable car can be found at the same location as mentioned above. Players can explore new items there and loot the weapons safely.

#3 MVP Showcase

MVP Showcase

The MVP Showcase is yet another feature spotted in the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players who've played PUBG Mobile might know about this addition. Whenever a match ends, the MVP of the match will appear on the screen performing cool emotes in front of each player.

This new fantastic feature is also expected to release with the 0.18.0 update. Players can also customize characters, emotes as they like.

