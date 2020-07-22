PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size, maintenance details & features

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update is ready to be officially rolled out on the global server on 22nd July 2020 at 1:30 PM IST, in addition to the upcoming features.

The latest update will introduce a new TDM map (Ruins), popularity feature, new lobby and much more. The complete patch notes of the update have also been officially released.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Maintenance Break

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Maintenance (Image Credits: Sanskari Gaming)

The developers have also announced that there would be no downtime for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update, meaning that the servers will not be taken down for maintenance before it is rolled out. The update will directly be available for download on the Google Playstore and Apple Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Size and Features

Update Size and Features

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update will be 330 MB for all the Android devices. The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

Advertisement

Added Varenga: Ruins

New Landscape in Varenga

Vaulting action

TDM Ruins is online!

Unique urban area design

Sliding action

New SMG: P90System update

Space gifts

Better lobby airdrops

First anniversary

New icons and background

Spawn island fireworks

Players are advised to update the game as soon as possible because players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who are using the latest version of the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update patch notes - New Ruins location, P90 SMG and winner pass update