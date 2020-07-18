PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta APK for Android: Download link

PUBG Mobile Lite developers have released an update for its beta version, which is being tested for the upcoming 0.18.0 update. Initially, when the first beta update was released for the game, players witnessed a host of modifications and new features. Till now, the developers have pushed four updates for its beta testing, and the latest version is 0.18.4, which is now available to download.

Talking about new changes in the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta update, some minor ones have been spotted so far. These developments include loot spawn near the cable cars, new shotgun crosshair and the removal of the cable car from the factory. Those who have installed the PUBG Mobile Lite beta version previously can update it to the latest version by directly opening the game.

For new players, here's an essential guide to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 Beta update APK.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta update

Download link: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6

Download the beta update from the above link. Navigate to the download folder and open the downloaded APK file. The size of the beta update is 563 MB, and requires at least 1 GB of free space in the device. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings> Safety and Privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Click on the 'Install' option after going back. The installation process will take up 10 minutes, depending on your phone. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile Lite beta app and 'Sign In' using the 'Guest' account. In case you get an installation error, try downloading the update again.

After following the steps above, the game will ask you to update to the latest version. Simply click on the 'Update Now' button and you will become an early beta tester for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 version.