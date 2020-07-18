PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta update: New features and download link

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the famous title PUBG Mobile, is currently under beta testing. The developers are currently working on the next update, 0.18.0, and the beta version for the same was released a month ago.

Following the previous 0.18.3 patch update, the officials have released the fourth update for the beta version and the version number of the latest update is 0.18.4. In the latest beta update, the officials have tweaked various settings and introduced new features to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here's an overview of the new changes, along with the improvements made, in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta update. Furthermore, the article will also explain the process to download the latest 0.18.4 beta version.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 features and download link

Features

Cable car removed

In the recently-released patch update for the beta version, many players have spotted a significant change on the map. In the previous version, cable cars were available at two locations, but now, the car near the Factory in Veranga map has been removed. On the map, the pathway of the car from Factory has also disappeared in the latest 0.18.4 beta update.

Loot Spawn

Advertisement

Yet another minor addition was detected in PUBG Mobile Lite, and it is also related to everyone's favourite cable car. Following the latest update, loot will also spawn near the stairs of the vehicle, which will allow players to engage in early fights. Moreover, players have also been seen in a race to ride in the car.

New shotgun crosshair

A lot of players were reporting the shotgun's crosshair, and the developers have taken note and changed it in the latest update. The new shotgun crosshair looks similar to the S686 weapon in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta update download link

Anyone can install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.4 beta version from the link below. Before downloading it, make sure your phone has a free storage space of around 558MB.

Link to download the application: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6