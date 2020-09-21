The developers of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile Lite, do not refrain from rolling out regular updates. With every update, they introduce a host of new features that not only enhance the overall gaming experience, but also make the game even more engaging.

The latest 0.19.0 update arrived on 17th September and injected a new game mode, vehicle, lobby, and more. To test all the features, the players can directly update the game from the Google Play Store, via TapTap application, or using an APK file.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: Full list of new changes

New game mode – Survival Till Dawn

The new game mode has been the centre of attraction and got all the eyeballs rolling. 'Survival till Dawn' game mode, also known as the zombie mode among the players, has been reintroduced to the game.

The players will have to fight against zombies as well as other players. The mode also features a new item, Nitrogen Mine, that freezes the zombies when they step on it.

You can watch the gameplay in the video given below:

New Lobby

Here's the new lobby of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 version:

Updated lobby

New Vehicles

Two new vehicles, Mirado and Autorickshaw, have arrived in the game with the update. The players can find both of them on the spawn island.

Mirado (Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Autorickshaw (Image Credits: RoidRazer / YouTube)

Map Improvements

The 'Stadium' was recently removed from the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta version. However, it has now been added back to the game with the latest update. Several glitches have also been fixed.

The Glitch Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

Bug Fixes

A number of bugs have been fixed in the update, including the grenade bug. The payload mode has been removed from the game.

