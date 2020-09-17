PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 new update global version for Android: APK download link

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite has officially released on the Google Play Store, and the game servers are now live. The latest update has introduced several new features to the game.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is around 330 MB for Android devices. For new players, the size of the game will be approximately 530 MB.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 version from the Google Play Store. However, for those who are unable to download from the Store, we have prepared a detailed guide to install the game via an APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update APK: Click here

Download the APK file of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on the downloaded file, called PUBG Mobile Lite-com.tencent.iglite-13570-v0.19.0.apk. Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it already. Navigate to Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and enjoy the game.

Note: The time taken for installation may vary according to the device that you're using.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 330MB. Hence, the players need to ensure that their phones have enough storage space to accommodate PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK file again.

