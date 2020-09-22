PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: List of map changes and fixes

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite are constantly bringing new updates to the game to keep players entertained. With every update, they introduce a bunch of new features and additions that significantly improve the overall gaming experience for players.

The latest 0.19.0 update, released on 17th September 2020, brought the Survive Till Dawn mode, two new vehicles – Mirado and Autorickshaw, map changes and other fixes to PUBG Mobile Lite.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is now available to download on Google Play Store. However, players can also download the latest update through other methods like the Tap Tap store and APK file.

A list of map changes and fixes in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 version

All the changes mentioned below have been brought to the Varenga map.

#1 Stadium location

Stadium location

At the time of 0.19.0 beta testing, the stadium location disappeared from the Varenga map. However, the place is now available in the global version of the game, and the developers confirmed that its disappearance happened due to a glitch.

#2 Controls and grenade glitch

Grenade glitch

In the previous 0.18.0 global version, many players reported some layout glitches in the game. These glitches have now been patched by the developers.

The grenade glitch, in which players were unable to throw a grenade after pulling its trigger pin, has also been fixed.

#3 Mountain bug

Mountain glitch

The cave near the church in the Varenga map previously allowed players to hide inside the surface of the mountain. This was definitely a game-breaking glitch. The devs have addressed this bug and removed it from the game with the 0.19.0 update.

