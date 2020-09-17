PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: Release date, update size, features, leaks and more

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is almost here, and can be rolled out anytime soon. The upcoming patch is set to bring a host of unique features to the game, including a new mode- Zombie Survive Till Dawn, Miramar map, Mirado vehicle, and much more.

Survive Till Dawn is BACK!



Test your apocalyptic survival tactics today! pic.twitter.com/ybcwDz5Dcb — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 17, 2020

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite are currently hosting the beta testing phase for the forthcoming 0.19.0 update, and till date, the game has received three beta versions. As soon as the beta phase draws to a close, the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite will go live.

Here are the complete details of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update release date

Several data miners and leakers have revealed that PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is expected to release between the 25th and 30th of September. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to come from the developers.

Some reports have also claimed that the beta version is currently running on the 0.19.3 update, and the company might release one more update shortly, 0.19.4.

Update size

Whenever a new update of PUBG Mobile Lite arrives, all the players must download the latest game files. The update will weigh around 350 MB for existing players, whereas the new players will have to download a total of 650 MB.

Update popup (Image only used for reference)

Before downloading the update, make sure that your Android device has enough storage space to accommodate the latest game files.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update features and leaks

As mentioned earlier, the beta testing for 0.19.0 began a few weeks ago. Here are the latest features that have been introduced to the game.

#1 Miramar map

The much-awaited Miramar map is expected to roll out with the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update. Tencent is now expanding the list of maps available in the game and finally introducing the Miramar map along with the upcoming update.

Miramar map in PUBG Mobile Lite

#2 Training ground

The training or practice section is an essential part of any shooting game. It not only enhances your aiming skills but also improves gun handling skills.

You might have noticed that PUBG Mobile Lite doesn't have any training mode as of now. However, it's being reported that it will be added to the game with this update.

Training mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

#3 Zombie Lobby theme

With every new update, the game witnesses a new lobby theme, which enhances its visual quality. Previously, the developers had introduced the Anniversary lobby theme, and this time a lobby based on the Zombie theme is expected to come with the forthcoming update.

PUBG Mobile Lite Zombie theme

