PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.3 beta version APK download link

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite are currently focusing on rolling out the upcoming 0.19.0 update of the game. The beta testing for the same began a few weeks ago, and till date, the company has released three new content updates for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 beta version.

As per the most recent update, PUBG Mobile Lite beta is now running on the 0.19.3 version. Several fixes have been rolled out to eliminate the prevailing bugs and glitches. It's also being said that PUBG Mobile Lite beta will receive one more update, 0.19.4.

Players who wish to download the latest beta version and experience all the features before they are added to the game, can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.3 beta version by following the steps given below.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.3 Beta version APK download

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.3 Beta APK: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite beta APK:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option if you haven't already done it. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Navigate through your phone's download folder and install the APK file after the option has been enabled.

Step 4: Launch the game after the installation is complete.

Step 5: Click on the update button when the game prompts you to update to the latest 0.19.3 beta version.

Step 6: Reboot the game and login with a guest account.

Note: The time taken for installation may vary according to the device that you're using. Also, you don't need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Since it is just the beta version of the game, the players might encounter some bugs and glitches. They are advised to report any issues that they face during the game straight to the developers.

