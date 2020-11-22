PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update: Release date, update size, new features, and more

After the successful 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite, the developers, after several iterations of the beta, have finally rolled out the 0.20.0 update, which has brought in several new changes into the game.
The 0.20.0 update was released on 18th November, and players can update PUBG Mobile Lite directly from the Google Play Store to try out the new in-game features.
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update details
Size
The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global update is 64 MB.
New Features
#1 - New winter-themed lobby
The update will include a new winter-themed lobby, but it hasn’t arrived in the game yet. According to some YouTubers, it will appear as the picture above.
#2 - New location – Winter Castle
The addition of Winter Castle in the Varenga Map has been one of the key aspects of this update. The location features good loot, but players have to cross the waters to reach the main island.
#3 - Winter festival decorations
Snowboards have been added in-game, and the mountain peaks across the maps have been covered with snow – locations close to Church and Pilot Plaza.
Also, multiple new structures have been added to the spawn island.
#4 Frozen Egg
Frozen Egg is a new item that has made its way into the game after the update. It is a new throwable, which creates a structure as in the picture above.
The player can utilize it as a cover.
#5 Universal Mark
It is another feature added to the game, and players can use it to mark locations, supplies, and more.
Apart from this, several other changes have been made - Winner Pass rank from Level 30 to Level 40, an increase in the daily missions to three, and enhanced security. The changes in the WP could come into effect from the next season.
Published 22 Nov 2020, 10:55 IST