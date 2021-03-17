PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: APK download link for global users (Season 22)

PUBG Mobile Lite was created to give players with low-end devices a lag-free battle royale experience.

PUBG Mobile Lite can run smoothly on devices with 1 GB RAM. It is available only on the Android platform, and players can download it from Google Play Store or via the APK file present on the official website.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the 0.20.1 version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update via the APK file on the official website

Note: The APK file size is 575 MB. So, players must ensure that there is sufficient space available on their mobile devices before downloading it.

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite, i.e., 0.20.1, was rolled out a while ago and is now available as an in-game update.

Players who have the previous version of the game can directly update to the newest one. Meanwhile, those who do not have the 0.20.0 version can download it first and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link to the website is given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They can then tap on the "Download APK" option. The APK file will be downloaded soon.

Step 3: Next, players have to locate and install the file. They should remember to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 4: After installing the file, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. Once the in-game patches are complete, players can enjoy the latest version of the title.

If players receive a "parsing the package" error message, they should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

