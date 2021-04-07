PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version global update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite offers short and intense gameplay, with 60 players facing off on a 2x2 km island. The game boasts a substantial player base and has decent minimum requirements, running smoothly on devices with 1 GB of RAM.

The title is only available for Android devices, and users can download the game from the Google Play Store or via the APK file on the official website. This article provides a guide to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite's latest version using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update

Users with the older 0.20.0 version installed on their devices can update directly in-game. Others can first download it and then update PUBG Mobile to the latest iteration. They can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: Next, they are required to tap on the “Download APK” option. The download will commence soon.

The file size is roughly 575 MB. Meanwhile, the in-game update size might vary slightly according to the user. They must ensure that they have enough space available on their device before going ahead with the download.

Step 3: After the download is complete, users have to enable the “Install from unknown source” option and then install the application.

Step 4: Once the process is over, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite. A pop-up appears, asking players to update the game.

Step 5: They may press the update button, and as soon as the in-game patches conclude, users will be able to enjoy the battle royale title.

In case they face any error while installing the game, they can re-download the file and try installing it again by following the steps mentioned earlier.

