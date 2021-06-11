PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update (2021): APK download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite was released in August 2019 to provide a smooth BR gaming experience for players with low-end Android devices. The game has garnered massive popularity in the last couple of years, thanks to the frequent updates it receives.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released about two months ago. Players who are yet to download the update can do so using the APK file that is available on the official website of the game.

Beauty ✅

Talent ✅

Danger ✅



Check out the newest PUBG MOBILE LITE Winner Pass today! pic.twitter.com/lVG2R97aGp — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) June 2, 2021

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game supports better gameplay on 4 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update APK download

Players can follow the steps given below to download the APK file of the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link given below to do so.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: They should then click on the “APK Download” button present at the bottom of the home page, as shown in the picture below.

Note: The APK file size is 610 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Click on the "APK Download" button

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update installation

Players can follow the steps provided below to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update:

Step 1: After the APK file is downloaded, players need to locate and install it. However, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Players have to log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite account

Step 2: Players can open PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest version of the game.

If a player encounters an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Make the opponents fall for your beauty and skill! 💃



Get the Girls Power Suite in PUBG MOBILE LITE's newest Winner Pass! pic.twitter.com/HKpfLxKDea — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) June 1, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players plead developers to release lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh