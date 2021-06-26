PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update: Latest APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite is among the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform, mainly because it has pretty low device requirements. Periodic updates are another reason for the gradual rise in its player base.

In April, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version was rolled out by the developers. Like all other updates, a few alterations were made, and bugs were fixed, leading to a much better user experience.

Gamers can download this latest iteration on their devices utilizing the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global update using the APK file

Download

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version APK file is available on the game’s official website. Clicking here will redirect players to it.

Step 1: Players can visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite webpage using the link above.

Step 2: After that, they are required to tap on the “APK Download” option as shown here:

Players are required to click on the “APK Download” option.

The download for the game’s APK file will soon commence. However, users have to note that its size is 610 MB, so they should have adequate storage on their devices.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: System requirements, graphics, size, and maps compared

Installation process

Gamers can follow these steps to install the game once its file is downloaded:

Step 1: They should toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” option if that hasn’t been done previously.

Step 2: Users can then locate the APK for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version and install it on their devices.

Players can login to their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts in order to play the latest version

Step 3: Once done, players may open and log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts to enjoy playing the streamlined title.

Note: While installing, if the player faces a parsing error, they can consider downloading the file again and following the steps that have been stated above.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): 5 similarities between the famous battle royale titles

Edited by Ravi Iyer