PUBG Mobile Lite vs BGMI: System requirements, graphics, size, and maps compared

Thousands of Indian mobile gamers are over the moon after gaining Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The gameplay and game mechanics of the title are similar to PUBG Mobile.

The lighter version of the latter, PUBG Mobile Lite, is also a favorite battle royale title among Indian mobile gamers, despite its unexpected ban. In this article, both the titles are compared based on system requirements, graphics, size, and maps.

Assessing both PUBG Mobile Lite and BGMI

These are the differences between the two BR games:

1) System requirements

Being the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with 1 GB RAM devices and needs Android version 4.0.3 and above to run smoothly.

For BGMI, here is the description on the Google Play Store:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

2) Graphics

Graphics settings in BGMI

The graphics of BGMI are significantly better than PUBG Mobile Lite. On high-end devices, players can enjoy a frame rate of 90 FPS by opting for UHD graphics in the former.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, supports a frame rate of up to 60 FPS while players opt for HD graphics.

3) Size

File size of BGMI

The overall space taken up by PUBG Mobile Lite is much less than BGMI. The download size of PUBG Mobile Lite is 610 MB. The file size of BGMI is 721 MB. It comes with Lightweight Installation Function, so players have the option to download the resources they want to.

4) Maps

PUBG Mobile Lite has two main battle royale maps:

Varenga (2x2 km)

Golden Woods (2x2 km)

BGMI has a total of five battle royale maps:

Erangel (8 km * 8 km)

Livik (2 km * 2 km)

Miramar (8 km * 8 km)

Sanhok (4 km * 4 km)

Karakin (2 km * 2 km)

