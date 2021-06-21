Battlegrounds Mobile India vs Apex Legends Mobile: How different are the two games?

The final versions of two popular battle royale titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Apex Legends Mobile, are yet to be released. Both the titles are liked by players for their exciting gameplay and great graphics.

Many Android users were lucky enough to gain Early Access to the beta test for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Beta testing for Apex Legends Mobile came to a close on May 1st, 2021, in India.

Differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Apex Legends Mobile

Players can take a look at the following differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Apex Legends Mobile:

1) Backdrop

The backdrop of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Apex Legends Mobile is vastly different. The latter is more futuristic, and modern weaponry plays an important role.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, on the other hand, is very realistic. Players get to loot weapons from buildings and structures that are less animated.

2) Dedicated characters

Legends in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via UHD Wallpaper)

Apex Legends Mobile has dedicated characters called Legends. Players can choose Legends of their choice who possess unique abilities that can be used in battle royale matches.

Battlegrounds Mobile India does not feature any character that possesses special powers. There are two default characters: male and female, whose appearance can be changed as per the preference of players.

3) Teamplay

Players who have enjoyed Apex Legends Mobile will know that teamplay is a major part of its gameplay. A player will have to pair up with two other members to form a group of three and then take part in battle royale matches that can have a maximum of 20 groups (60 members).

It is not compulsory for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to form a group every time they want to play a battle royale match. Mobile gamers can enjoy matches solo, duo, or in squads of four.

