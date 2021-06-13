PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new global update: APK download link for all Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite's developers often release updates that bring new features, bug fixes and improvements to the game.

It has been about two months since the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update (0.21.0) was released.

Android users who are yet to download the new version of the battle royale title can do so via the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new update on Android devices using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can also click on the link below to be redirected to the website.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Players should then click on the “APK Download” button at the bottom of the home page. Upon doing so, the download for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file will begin.

Note: The size of the APK file is 610 MB. Players must ensure that their devices have enough storage space before downloading the file.

Players have to click on the "APK Download" button on the PUBG Mobile Lite home page

Step 3: Once the download ends, players can install the APK file on their phones. However, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

To play the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version, players have to log in to their accounts

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the new version of the game.

If a player encounters a problem during installation, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

