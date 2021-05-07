PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users

Similar to PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite also receives periodic updates, which brings in several new features and improves the overall experience for the players. In April, developers of the hugely popular battle royale title released its 0.21.0 update.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update on their Android devices from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, they can also utilize the APK file present on the game’s official website to download and install it.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can avail the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for Android using APK file

Players can follow the steps that have been provided below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 on their devices:

Step 1: Players have to visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to visit it.

Click on the APK Download option

Step 2: Click on “APK Download” option, as shown in the picture above.

The file size is 610 MB. Users must make sure that they have sufficient storage space on their Android devices before downloading it.

Step 3: Once downloaded locate the APK file and install it. They must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 4: After the installation, users can open PUBG Mobile Lite and try out the 0.21.0 update of the game.

Note: If players encounter an error message reading, “There was a problem parsing the package.” they can consider downloading the APK again and follow the same steps that have been given above.

