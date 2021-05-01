PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards revealed

The Winner Pass is one of the best ways to acquire cosmetic items, including sets, emotes, skins, and more, in PUBG Mobile Lite. The Season 24 Winner Pass has commenced today, i.e., May 1st, and brought in a new set of rewards.
Players need to complete various missions to progress through it and collect the rewards. This article provides a list of all the free rewards in the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass.
Also read: How to top-up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) for Season 24 Winner Pass
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass free rewards
Here are all the free rewards from the newest WP:
WP Rank 1: 500 BP
WP Rank 2: 50 Silver
WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero
WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
WP Rank 9: 65 Silver
WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)
WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask
WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card
WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute
WP Rank 17: 120 Silver
End date
Based on the information provided in the WP section, the Winner Pass 24 will draw to a close on May 30th, 2021.
Upgrading Winner Pass and its cost
As always, users can purchase Elite Upgrade for 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus will set them back by 800 BC. It is essential to note that once purchased, the pass cannot be changed later on.
Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:
Step 1: They are first required to open the Winner Pass section.
Step 2: Next, users must tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option and select the preferred option.
Step 3: A dialog box appears, asking them to confirm their purchase. Then they must tap on the Ok button, and UC will be deducted.
Also read: Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for low-end Android devices (2021)