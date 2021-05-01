PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards revealed

The Winner Pass is one of the best ways to acquire cosmetic items, including sets, emotes, skins, and more, in PUBG Mobile Lite. The Season 24 Winner Pass has commenced today, i.e., May 1st, and brought in a new set of rewards.

Players need to complete various missions to progress through it and collect the rewards. This article provides a list of all the free rewards in the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass free rewards

Here are all the free rewards from the newest WP:

500 BP

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

50 Silver

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Ghost Guardian Sombrero

WP Rank 5: Ghost Guardian Sombrero

2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

65 Silver

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

Mission Card (Season 24)

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 24)

Ghost Guardian Mask

WP Rank 12: Ghost Guardian Mask

2x EXP Card

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card

Scarlet Beast Parachute

WP Rank 15: Scarlet Beast Parachute

120 Silver

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

End date

The Winner Pass Season 24 ends on May 30th, 2021

Based on the information provided in the WP section, the Winner Pass 24 will draw to a close on May 30th, 2021.

Upgrading Winner Pass and its cost

Users have the option to purchase the Elite Upgrade for 280 BC, while Elite Upgrade Plus will set them back by 800 BC

As always, users can purchase Elite Upgrade for 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus will set them back by 800 BC. It is essential to note that once purchased, the pass cannot be changed later on.

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: They are first required to open the Winner Pass section.

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the ‘Upgrade Pass’ option and select the preferred option.

Press ok to confirm

Step 3: A dialog box appears, asking them to confirm their purchase. Then they must tap on the Ok button, and UC will be deducted.

