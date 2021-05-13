PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for global version: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that is made for players with low-end devices.

Like the original game, PUBG Mobile Lite receives periodic updates that bring new features and bug patches to ensure that players have a seamless battle royale experience.

The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was rolled out about a month ago. Players can download the latest version from the Google Play Store. They can also use the APK file which is available on the game's official website to do so.

This article takes a look at how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for global version using the game's APK file

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is 610 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Players should follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: Players must first head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. Players can click here to do so.

Step 2: On the website, players will have to press the “APK Download” button as shown in the picture below:

Click on the "APK Download" button

Step 3: After the download is completed, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They must then install the file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in. They will then be able to enjoy the latest version of the game.

If players encounter an error message stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the file and following the same steps given above again.

