PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update for Android: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined variant of PUBG Mobile that was created for players with low-end devices. It only requires around 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to function smoothly.

The 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was rolled out last month. Like all other updates, several bugs in the game were fixed and new additions were made, overhauling the battle royale experience for players.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Players can download the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store. They can also download it using the APK file which is available on the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

This article provides a guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players await fate as Battlegrounds Mobile Lite India is yet to be announced

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update for Android via APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is about 610 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough space on their Android devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: First, players should visit the PUBGG Mobile Lite website. They can tap here to be redirected to the website.

Step 2: Once in the website, players must click on the “APK Download” button as shown in the picture below:

Players must tap on the "APK Download" button to download the APK file

Step 3: After the APK file is downloaded, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They must then locate and install the file on their devices.

Step 4: Players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in or create an account to play the game.

Note: If players face an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game has a better battle royale experience after the latest updates?