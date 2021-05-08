PUBG Mobile Lite players await fate as no Battlegrounds Mobile Lite India announced yet

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players have been waiting for some clarity on their future as no announcement for a specific streamlined version has been made by Krafton Inc.

Disaster struck the Indian PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite communities when both were present on the list of applications suspended by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last September.

Over the last eight months, fans have been waiting for the return of these games in India. Recently, an exclusive version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, was announced, which has got fans excited.

PUBG Mobile Lite players still in the dark even as Battlegrounds Mobile Lite India remains a dream

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans yet to receive any news

The announcement for Battlegrounds Mobile India was made by Krafton two days back, i.e., on May 6th. A teaser was released on the game’s YouTube channel, and it featured a “Coming Soon” message. Soon after, the official logo was revealed by the developers.

However, nothing has been specified for PUBG Mobile Lite users as they are still waiting for clarification regarding their beloved title. Some of them have even come out on Twitter asking about the game:

#asks8ul PUBG MOBILE LITE KA KOI NEWS HE KYA ? 🙄 — IG_GOKUNUB (@gokul_sunesh) May 8, 2021

#askruhez

Everybody talking about pubg mobile but what about pubg mobile lite India please tell

By the way love from Bihar — Mann Aman (@MannAma72375065) May 7, 2021

Pubg ab battleground mobile india k naam se aara hai toh Pubg mobile lite ka kya hoga — Shubham Dwivedi (@Shubham84618176) May 6, 2021

All are focusing only about #BATTELGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA AND NO BODY IS WORRIED ABOUT A NEW INDIAN VERSION FOR PUBG MOBILE LITE.THESE ARE MAKING MANY OF THE USERS OF PUBG MOBILE LITE WHO WANTED TO MAKE THEIR CARRIER BY THIS GAME. — Varun.s.p (@Varunsp14622898) May 6, 2021

PUBG MOBILE lite was a game that used to rule our heart...but after ban people only talking about battleground mobile.This is so heart breaking both game are awesome but this is one sided big should support and talk openly about pubglite #wewantbattlegroundmobilelite — Abhishek (@Abhishe14222273) May 6, 2021

With no official news, all that PUBG Mobile Lite players can do now is wait for an announcement.

Also, for PUBG Mobile Lite, there are no region-specific versions. Across the globe, there is only a single variant available, which Tencent Games publishes. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile features numerous regional variants that different companies publish to cater to local needs.

These include KRJP, TW, VN, Game for Peace, and Battlegrounds Mobile India, though it is yet to arrive.

@PUBG

Im from india and please we also want pubg mobile lite also — Prasadlambade (@Prasadlambade1) May 2, 2021

Have any chance #pubg_mobile_lite indian version 🤧🤧 — Bekarchala 😚😚 (@GoluTriben) May 1, 2021

@PUBGMobileLite

When pubg mobile lite was banned in India, at that time I had 800 bc of my purchased which now do not show in my ID, please tell me how they will be back @PUBGMOBILE @PUBG_Support @PUBG @PUBGMOBILE_IN — आदर्श त्रिपाठी (@Adarsh_T_ddu) May 8, 2021

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA LITE will also come na?? I'm eagerly waiting!!! — DSMP ❤️ (@NiveditaBhart15) May 7, 2021

Also, after incorporating the Lightweight Installation function, the size of PUBG Mobile has been reduced substantially. This could imply that players who play PUBG Mobile Lite because of insufficient storage space can play a better version on their devices.

