PUBG Mobile Lite players await fate as no Battlegrounds Mobile Lite India announced yet

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players have been waiting for some clarity on their future as no announcement for a specific streamlined version has been made by Krafton Inc.
Disaster struck the Indian PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite communities when both were present on the list of applications suspended by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last September.
Over the last eight months, fans have been waiting for the return of these games in India. Recently, an exclusive version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, was announced, which has got fans excited.
PUBG Mobile Lite players still in the dark even as Battlegrounds Mobile Lite India remains a dream
The announcement for Battlegrounds Mobile India was made by Krafton two days back, i.e., on May 6th. A teaser was released on the game’s YouTube channel, and it featured a “Coming Soon” message. Soon after, the official logo was revealed by the developers.
However, nothing has been specified for PUBG Mobile Lite users as they are still waiting for clarification regarding their beloved title. Some of them have even come out on Twitter asking about the game:
With no official news, all that PUBG Mobile Lite players can do now is wait for an announcement.
Also, for PUBG Mobile Lite, there are no region-specific versions. Across the globe, there is only a single variant available, which Tencent Games publishes. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile features numerous regional variants that different companies publish to cater to local needs.
These include KRJP, TW, VN, Game for Peace, and Battlegrounds Mobile India, though it is yet to arrive.
Also, after incorporating the Lightweight Installation function, the size of PUBG Mobile has been reduced substantially. This could imply that players who play PUBG Mobile Lite because of insufficient storage space can play a better version on their devices.
