PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 global version: APK download link and features

Every few months, PUBG Mobile Lite receives an update where the developers add new features alongside bug and glitch fixes. As a result, their introduction is one of the most awaited moments for players.

The most recent edition of PUBG Mobile Lite is the 0.22.0 version, and it was published quite some time ago. Individuals may get it straight from the Google Play Store, though they can also use the APK file to install the latest iteration.

Note: Due to PUBG Mobile Lite's ban in India, gamers shouldn't download the game in the country.

APK download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 new update

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update's APK file has been made available on its official website. Individuals can visit it by using the link below:

To visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website, use this URL.

Here are the steps that gamers can follow to download and install:

Step 1: Visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 2: Next, they need to press “APK Download” to download the game’s APK file.

Press “APK Download” to get the file for the game's new update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK file for the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update is approximately 714 MB in size. As a result, individuals should ensure that their devices have sufficient storage capacity to facilitate downloading and installing.

Step 3: Once the file gets wholly downloaded, users can toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” option in their phone’s setting.

After installation, gamers can sign in using any platform (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Finally, the APK can be installed on the device. Once the process is complete, gamers can open the PUBG Mobile Lite application and log in to their accounts to enjoy the 0.22.0 version.

In the event of a parsing issue, players are advised to reinstall the game file. If the problem is not rectified, it is recommended that they download the file again.

Features

By watching the video above, users can get a more in-depth understanding of the multiple features that the developers have included.

This update introduced many new cosmetic components, including upgradeable gun skins, which players can attain and use to enhance the visual aspect of the weapons.

