PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 new update download link and installation method

PUBG Mobile Lite has earned a name for itself on mobile platforms, becoming one of the most popular games of its genre. The streamlined version of PUBG Mobile has gained popularity mainly owing to its low-device requirements, allowing gamers with low-end devices to enjoy a fantastic experience.

In addition, the developers of the game routinely provide updates and bring new features for players to enjoy. The most recent version is 0.22.0, and users who have yet to download it should do so using the APK file. Here's a guide on the same subject.

Disclaimer: Due to PUBG Mobile Lite's ban in India, users should avoid downloading the file.

Download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

To download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update, these steps can be followed:

Step 1: Users must first visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website to download the APK. This URL redirects to the file.

Official website can be used to find the APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Select the "APK Download" option. The file will be downloaded to the devices shortly.

Note: For the latest version of the game, the APK file is 714 MB in size. To accommodate the download and installation, they must make sure their devices have enough storage space.

Installation guide for PUBG Mobile Lite new version

Once the file gets downloaded on the devices of the users, the following steps can be followed by the players:

Step 1: Enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option.

Step 2: Once that is toggled on, gamers can install the APK of PUBG Mobile Lite. The process will soon be completed.

It is suggested that users reinstall the file if they encounter a parsing issue during installation. If the problem somehow persists, they can retry downloading the file.

Users can log in through any one of the accessible methods (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: After the game's installed, users can open its application and sign in using their accounts.

Upon completing all these steps, individuals will be eligible to play the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update on their devices.

