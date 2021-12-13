PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK: Direct download link and guide to install on Android devices

Since its release in August 2019, PUBG Mobile Lite has changed massively, owing to the various updates that have taken place. Periodically, the developers introduce new versions through which they incorporate new features, items, and other content for players.

Over two months ago, the 0.22.0 iteration was made available across the globe, bringing in new cosmetics. Gamers are eligible to download it onto their devices from the game’s Google Play Store. Apart from this, users on Android devices can also utilize the APK file.

Note: It is recommended that players in India avoid downloading and playing PUBG Mobile Lite due to the game’s ban. As an alternative, individuals can pick up BGMI.

Direct APK download link and installation guide for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

For those unaware, the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite is available directly through the game’s official website. These steps can be followed by players to access the same and install the latest iteration of the battle royale title:

Step 1: To begin, gamers should simply navigate to the PUBG Mobile Lite website on their mobile devices. Readers can click here to access the website.

APK Download button will start the download for the game's file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Upon reaching the page, players have to click on the 'APK Download' option to begin the download process.

Step 3: After the file gets successfully downloaded, gamers must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option. Once that is done, they can install the game’s file.

Step 4: At the end of the installation, the PUBG Mobile Lite application can be opened. Subsequently, users can sign in to their accounts to enjoy playing the 0.22.0 version.

After installation, gamers can login and enjoy the 0.22.0 update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

If there’s a parsing error during the installation, users can resort to reinstalling the APK file. However, they may have to download the APK file once again if that doesn’t solve the problem.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update’s APK file weighs in at roughly 714 MB. As a result, players’ devices must have sufficient storage capacity for the download and installation processes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish