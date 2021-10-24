PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK download link for Android devices: Complete installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite, the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, has gained considerable popularity due to its reduced device requirements. With the game, even those with low-end smartphones can experience a thrilling battle royale.

With the release of regular updates, PUBG Mobile Lite has changed a lot. In recent weeks, the 0.22.0 version of the title was released and it included tons of unique cosmetic items.

Gamers who haven't downloaded the new variant can do so through the Google Play Store. Alternately, they can also download the APK file from the game's website to install PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note : Due to its ban in India, the players from the country do not download PUBG Mobile Lite.

Detailed step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update using APK file

The following are the procedures that players can follow to install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: As the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite is on its website, individuals would first have to visit it using any web baser. Below is the link that can be used to directly reach the website:

To visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website: Click here.

Step 2: Following that, they need to tap on the "APK Download" button to begin the download process for the file.

On the website of PUBG Mobile Lite, the APK file can be found by players (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The player should be aware that PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK has a size of 714 MB. For this reason, they must ensure their devices have enough storage.

Step 3: The "Install from Unknown Source" setting must be enabled after installing the file. Upon doing so, they can go ahead with installing the APK.

Players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and then login using their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Gamers may launch the game whenever the installation ends. Later, they can sign in using their accounts to play the latest version.

Players will need to reinstall the game's files if they encounter a parsing error. If the problem is still there, they can download the file again on their device and then follow the steps stated earlier.

