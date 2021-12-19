PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update APK download link for December 2021

One of the factors contributing to the tremendous popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite is the frequent updates that the developers introduce periodically. The 0.22.1 in-game update is the latest iteration and it was released a few days ago.

Several unique cosmetics made their way into the lighter version with its launch. Users who wish to download it can first install the 0.22.0 version using the APK file on their device. They can then avail of 0.22.1 update in-game.

Note: Players in India should avoid downloading and playing PUBG Mobile Lite due to the game's ban in the country. They otherwise can enjoy BGMI, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

APK Download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Players can use these steps to get the APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version:

Step 1: To begin, they must navigate to the PUBG Mobile Lite website on their mobile device because it features the APK file for the game.

Gamers can tap on this link to reach the game's website.

Step 2: Individuals need to press the "APK Download" option in the next step. After doing this, the download process for the file will start.

After clicking here, the APK file for the game will get downloaded (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite has a file size of approximately 714 MB, which is why players should have enough space on their devices for the download and installation.

Step 3: Afterwards, gamers need to toggle "Install from Unknown Source" and install the APK file onto their devices.

Users can proceed to login onto their accounts to enjoy 0.22.1 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: PUBG Mobile Lite can be launched once the installation has been completed. Individuals can complete the in-game update to get the 0.22.1 version.

Lastly, users can go ahead and sign in to enjoy the new version of the game.

If players encounter a parsing error during installation, they can reinstall the APK file. If this does not resolve the issue, individuals can re-download the file and follow the procedures mentioned above again.

Edited by Srijan Sen