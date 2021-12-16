PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK download link, size, and new features

PUBG Mobile has become a worldwide sensation as of the most popular mobile games, with PUBG Mobile Lite also enjoying a good market presence. Players enjoy the lite version due to its lower hardware requirements, making it accessible on budget devices.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update was released back in September 2021, and fans have been looking forward to the next version. However, the developers have not made any revelations about it yet.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and players from the country should avoid downloading the game on their devices.

Guide for players to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite is only available for Android devices and players can download the game through the Google Play Store. An option to download and install the game through the APK file is also available.

Moreover, the developers provide the APK file on the official webpage. Thus, users do not need to utilize any third-party website.

Step 1: You can access PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website via this link.

Clicking the APK download button will commence the download (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: After you have landed on the given webpage, you need to press the button to download the APK file.

The APK file size on the official website is 714 MB and you may need additional space for other resources within the game.

Step 3: Once you have downloaded the file, you may go ahead and install it. However, you must ensure that the “Install from Unknown Source” setting has been enabled.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can go ahead and sign in to your existing PUBG Mobile Lite account and begin playing the game.

Sometimes you may face problems while installing the APK, and the error may state that the package could not be parsed. In this scenario, the best alternative would be to re-download the APK from the official website and attempt the installation once again.

Features

Also Read Article Continues below

Since the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update, there have not been many significant changes. The 0.22.0 update was delivered with new cosmetic items, focusing on the upgraded gun skins. Players can get a glimpse of these items in the video above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish