PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK and last update date revealed

A new update for PUBG Mobile Lite is released once every few months and each one adds a multitude of features to the battle royale game. The most recent version of the game, 0.22.0, was launched quite some time ago. It primarily introduced cosmetic items to the game.

Users who do not have the latest iteration installed can go ahead and use the Google Play Store. They are also presented with another option to download the APK file found on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Note: Due to the ban on the game, Indian players should refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile Lite and should instead resort to BGMI.

PUBG Mobile Lite update details and steps to download

The last update was released in September 2021 (Image via Google Play Store)

According to the Google Play Store, the last PUBG Mobile Lite update, i.e., the 0.22.0 version, was released on 23 September 2021.

It is quite straightforward to download the streamlined version via the usage of the APK file since the developers have offered the latest on the official website. Here is a step by step guide that you may follow to download and install the game:

Step 1: The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is offered on the official website. Thus, you should download the file from another website. You can access it through this link.

APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite is available on the official website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Once you have arrived at the page, you can begin the download by clicking on the APK Download button, which is located next to the Google Play Store option.

Step 3: After the download has been completed, you may install the APK. However, you will have to switch on the “Install from Unknown Source” before going forward.

Step 4: Once the installation is done, you may sign in to your account and enjoy playing the lite variant.

Suppose there is a parsing error when users try installing the game. In that case, they can either try doing it again or then redownload the APK from the official site.

