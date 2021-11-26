5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB file size (2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile that is compatible with low-end devices. There are less number of players in a match and each of the matches last for a short period of time.

Ever since the PUBG Mobile Lite ban in India, fans have been asking for a lighter version of the regional version. Since the release of BGMI Lite is not known for certain, players can enjoy the following games on Android devices.

Best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under the file size of 200 MB

1. Blood Rivals - - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Realistic graphics combined with good gameplay make this game a good substitute for PUBG Mobile Lite. The UI of the game can be customized to suit the players’ preferences.

The player who successfully survives till the end gets the title, “THE FATHER”. Blood Rivals has been downloaded over a million downloads from the Google Play Store.

Size: 192 MB

2. Battle Royale Fire Prime War

Fire Force (mentioned below) and this game has quite a few game mechanics in common. The game comes with the auto shooting feature and is hence a good choice for beginners.

Players can enjoy the matches solo or defeat enemies along with their friends, like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can click here to download.

Size: 137 MB

3. Fire Force: Shooting Survival

This futuristic battle royale game revolves around shooting and survival much like PUBG Mobile Lite does. Players can enjoy it offline as well as online.

Modern gadgets like drones, energy shields, etc. can be used by mobile gamers. The game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

Size: 87 MB

4. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, the map of this game covers an area of 4 km * 4 km. The matches of the game last for around 15 minutes each.

From snipers to sub-machine guns, the game has a good arsenal of weapons that mobile gamers can use. Players can download the game by clicking here.

Size: 65 MB

5. Free Survival Unknown Battle

This third-person battle royale shooter game will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players will have to gather weapons and supplies to be the last person standing.

Free Survival Unknown Battle has good graphics and controls that beginners will be comfortable with. This game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Size: 125 MB

Edited by Rohit Mishra