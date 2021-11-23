“Is BGMI Lite releasing soon?”: Fans confused with lack of information on PUBG Mobile Lite Indian version

Battle royale gamers have been yearning for the release of BGMI Lite for quite some time now. The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, recently took some steps that helped them hope for the release of the lighter version soon.

The poll on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Discord server (Image via Discord)

A recent poll was conducted on the official Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India, where fans were asked to cast their votes on why BGMI Lite should be released. The poll continued for 24 hours, and players were only able to choose one option from the ones given below:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in LITE version on my device.

I spent money in LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in Lite version.

Confusion regarding BGMI Lite’s release date

While it can be seen that Krafton is trying to find out why players want BGMI Lite, nothing official about the game’s actual release has been confirmed. Battle royale enthusiasts still don’t know for sure if the game will come out.

Therefore, confusion has been created due to a lack of information, and users want to know more about the lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. As a result, they have taken to social media to ask when BGMI Lite is going to arrive officially.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. To #KraftonPreviously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

Tanmoy @Tanmoy27670489 @RealMaxtern 3/4 Gb RAM mai bhi BGMI bahut lag karta hai bro iss liye BGMI Lite jarur aana chahiye. @RealMaxtern 3/4 Gb RAM mai bhi BGMI bahut lag karta hai bro iss liye BGMI Lite jarur aana chahiye.

SANKAR @SANKAR45351201 @RealMaxtern Please sir we want BGMI LITE @RealMaxtern Please sir we want BGMI LITE

Since Krafton will probably not reveal the release date for BGMI Lite soon, fans can follow BGMI gamers and influencers like Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, and more.

Regarding the release date, Maxtern recently teased that BGMI Lite will be released on New Year’s Day 2022.

An old Instagram story that Ghatak uploaded (Image via ghatak.official; Instagram)

On the other hand, Ghatak is sure of BGMI Lite’s release, but as far as the release date goes, he said the following to Sportskeeda Esports:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

Fans can only be patient and wait for any confirmation from the developers.

