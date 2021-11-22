Major reasons why BGMI Lite release date announcement seems likely

BGMI Lite has been the talk of the battle royale community ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was released. However, there was no official acknowledgement of the game until very recently.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

Low-end device owners are keen on BGMI Lite’s release because the normal version is incompatible with their devices. Despite the description on the Google Play Store page stating that BGMI can run on a device with only 1.5 GB RAM, many players claim that the minimum requirements are misleading.

Two major reasons why BGMI Lite might be released soon

Here are two major reasons that could be the cause of BGMI Lite’s release:

1) Official acknowledgement

The poll on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Discord server (Image via Discord)

The developers of BGMI, Krafton, posted a poll on the official Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India asking players to voice their opinion as to why they want BGMI Lite to be released. Mobile gamers were given twenty-four hours to cast their vote on any one of the options given below:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in LITE version on my device.

I spent money in LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in Lite version.

2) Influencers’ guarantee

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏 BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏

Many BGMI influencers have given players consistent hope for BGMI Lite’s release. Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur tweeted in October 2021 teasing that the game might be released soon.

An old Instagram story that Ghatak uploaded (Image via Instagram/ghatak.official)

The coach of GodLike Esports’ BGMI roster, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare shared his thoughts on BGMI Lite’s release in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee. He said the following:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

He also mentioned that Krafton keeps track of the demands of players. Hence, the release of BGMI Lite is extremely likely.

