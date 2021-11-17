BGMI Lite launch officially hinted, release date expected in late December

Battle royale gamers with low-end devices have been looking forward to the release of BGMI Lite ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was released. It has been more than four months since the latter’s release, but no word of BGMI Lite’s potential release was officially discussed.

However, much to the delight of the players, Krafton finally gave hope regarding the possibility of BGMI Lite’s release in the future. However, no official date of release has been confirmed.

BGMI Lite poll on Discord

The poll on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Discord server (Image via Discord)

Yesterday, 16 November, a poll was conducted on the official Battleground Mobile India Discord server. The poll asked users for their opinions as to why they wanted BGMI Lite to return.

The following four options were given:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in LITE version on my device.

I spent money in LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in Lite version.

BGMI Lite enthusiasts have one day to cast their votes. They can only choose one option from the list given above. They can tap here to enter the Discord server and cast their vote to perhaps aid in the return of the lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: There are many websites on the internet prompting players to download BGMI Lite APK files. Since these sites are fake and illegal, they are requested to stay away.

Ghatak’s confirmation

An old Instagram story that Ghatak uploaded (Image via Instagram)

Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, the coach of GodLike Esports’s BGMI roster, has always been optimistic regarding the release of BGMI Lite. In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, he commented that it could come out in December:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

Disclaimer: The poll is just a hint that BGMI Lite might be released. The developers have not confirmed the arrival of a lighter version and are expected to decide the poll results. Until then, gamers are requested not to get their hopes high.

