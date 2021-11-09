PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: Direct download link for Android phones

PUBG Mobile Lite has evolved significantly over the years, thanks to numerous updates released by the developers. Several new and innovative features have been introduced, improving the overall user experience.

The most recent update to the title, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version, was released more than a month ago and brought in a slew of cosmetic items. Those who do not already have it downloaded on their devices can do so through the Play Store or by installing the APK file from the game's official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Consequently, users from the country should refrain from attempting to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Users can follow these steps to install the latest iteration of the game:

Step 1: After they have reached the PUBG Mobile Lite website, gamers have to tap on the APK Download option. This will trigger the download process for the file.

This is the link to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

The official website of the game offers the APK file for the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players should know that the APK file size for PUBG Mobile Lite's latest version is 714 MB. As a result, they must be sure that they have enough storage space on their devices to meet their needs for the installation.

Step 2: Once the file is completely downloaded on the device, individuals can proceed with the installation.

However, users need to toggle the "Install from Unknown Source" setting before doing so.

Individuals can use any one of the methods to log into their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Players can finally open the PUBG Mobile Lite application upon the end of the installation.

They can then log in to their accounts to enjoy the 0.22.0 version on their mobile devices.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the event of a parsing error, players can try to reinstall the file. However, if the problem persists, they can consider downloading the file again and following the above steps.

Edited by Ravi Iyer