PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK update: Download link, size and more

PUBG Mobile Lite players typically wait for significant updates of the game as they offer a variety of new content. The most recent one was 0.22.0, and it was issued a few months ago. Later, an in-game patch in the form of 0.22.1 was also made available, allowing users to find a few new skins with its addition.

Android players who do not already have the Battle Royale title may download the 0.22.0 edition through the APK file and then complete the in-game patch to get the 0.22.1 iteration.

Steps to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version using APK download link

As mentioned, gamers will first need to get the 0.22.0 version, and they can download the APK file for it through the game's official website. Follow these steps to achieve the same:

Step 1: First, players must reach the Battle Royale title's website using any web browser. They can utilize the link provided under to get there directly:

To visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website, tap here!

Step 2: Once they have navigated to it, there will be an option reading 'APK Download.' After clicking on that, the download process for the 0.22.0 version file will commence.

After clicking that, APK file of 0.22.0 version will start downloading soon (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Considering the 0.22.0 version's APK file size is 714 MB, players should check if there is enough storage space on their devices before downloading.

Step 3: To proceed with the installation, gamers will need to turn on 'Install from Unknown Source' after the file is downloaded.

This is the patch that gamers must complete to get the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Upon completing the installation, players can open the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile. Subsequently, they can complete the in-game patch mentioned above to get the 0.22.1 version. Then, players can sign in to their accounts to enjoy playing.

If the installation fails due to a parsing error, the player can reinstall the file. In case it doesn't work, users can re-download the APK and follow the steps above again.

Note: As a result of the ban, Indian players are advised against downloading the game. Instead, they are recommended to play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite.

